Gone are the days where you really only had to rely on a couple of options if you were looking for the best cell phone plans. Now, we have so many different choices that it can make your head spin. But Mint Mobile continues to make waves and grow in popularity as the company takes on the likes of Verizon and T-Mobile. And for Cyber Monday, the carrier is offering a BOGO deal netting you three months of service for free, when you pre-pay for three months.

Mint Mobile relies on T-Moible's LTE and 5G networks, while offering four different plans ranging from 4GB and going all the way up to "unlimited". While the Unlimited plan is capped at 35GB before you'll see slower speeds, 5G is included for free without any hidden fees or charges. Plus, the carrier includes 5GB of hotspot data for free, which bucks the trend of a few of the other options out there.

Mint Mobile Mint Mobile continues to grow in popularity, and the carrier is offering an incredible deal for Cyber Monday. When you purchase three months of service, Mint will throw in an extra 3 months for free. BOGO at Mint Mobile OnePlus Nord N200 / N100 Bundle your service plan with a new phone, and you can grab one of the best cheap Android phones. The OnePlus Nord N100 is the cheaper option here, coming in at just $360. But if you want a newer option, the N200 is only $60 more and you'll still enjoy 12 months of service. $420 at Mint Mobile (N200)

$360 at Mint Mobile (N100) Samsung Galaxy A12 The Galaxy A12 is not a phone that you would really expect to see or hear much about, but it's still a solid budget phone. If you're a fan of Samsung Galaxy phones, and want to bundle it with solid network coverage, you can't go wrong here. $360 at Mint Mobile

While we are really intrigued by the BOGO deal, and this is definitely one that you should check out, there are Mint isn't stopping there. Mint is also offering some pretty incredible bundle deals that include a phone and a year of service. This isn't something that you'll really find anywhere else, so being able to get one of the best cheap Android phones like the OnePlus Nord N200 along with solid network coverage is simply awesome.