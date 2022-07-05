Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV Stick: Which should you buy?

When you're looking at the big picture, it can be tough deciding whether you should go with Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV Stick for your streaming needs. These are some of the best streaming devices, with both featuring pros and cons over one another. Let's dive a bit deeper to determine which is right for you.

Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV Stick: The battle for your streaming needs

Before you even get into things like smart home integration or how the interfaces stack up between Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV, you'll likely want to know what's available.

Both tout large app libraries with thousands of different apps. While almost all of the most popular streaming services are available on both platforms, including those who want to stream Live TV through the likes of YouTube TV, Sling TV, and more, newer streaming services may not be.

Amazon has recently added HBO Max as an option, finally making it possible for you to ditch the outdated HBO app and stream all seasons of Friends or Game of Thrones. But if you wanted to use the likes of Peacock to watch the old seasons of Parks and Recreation, or other NBC shows, you're out of luck with Amazon. Conversely, Roku recently signed a partnership with NBC to bring Peacock to all of its streaming devices.

Roku vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: The interface

Another key reason to choose one streaming platform over another comes down to the interface. For the past decade, Roku has been the backbone for some of the best cheap 4K TVs on the market, while Amazon's TV presence has been limited to brands like Insignia and Toshiba. With Roku's lead on this front, coupled with how the company is not directly competing with Amazon, Apple, or Google in the same way that those companies are competing with one another, it actually benefits the user.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick, for all of its ease-of-use and wonderful Alexa integrations, sorely lacks in the interface department. Amazon tries to push its Prime content on just about every page, and includes "sponsored" channels that clog up the home page. It's understandable, but when you see a clean and simple interface like what Roku has to offer, it's easy to see why the grass may be greener on the other side.

To its credit, Amazon has heard the customer feedback and has promised a more stream-lined and redesigned interface for Fire TV Stick owners. However, as of this writing, that update has not been pushed just yet, leaving us with more ads for shows and movies that we could care less to see and that cannot be removed.

Roku vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Smart home integration

Whether you're just getting into the smart home world and you're looking for the best streaming devices, or you are an experienced veteran, both Roku's and Amazon's streaming devices have different ways to integrate.

Roku gets an easy nod in terms of compatibility, as you'll be able to instruct Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to play something on your Roku with ease. On the other hand, the Amazon Fire TV stick has limited integration with Google Assistant (you'll need an Alexa skill), and there is no Apple HomeKit compatibility when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV Stick.

But, that's kind of where Amazon excels in trying to turn your home into an Alexa-powered smart home. If you own the Fire TV Stick, you can pick up a couple of Amazon Echo Dots and pair them, in stereo, to your Fire TV Stick. This immediately improves the sound quality for anything that you want to watch or listen to through the Fire TV Stick. Then, of course, you also can use Alexa to perform various commands.

And that doesn't even include what's possible if you start adding more Alexa-powered speakers or smart displays around your home. Then, you can dive deeper into the Alexa-powered accessories and control everything, from anywhere with the help of Alexa.

Roku can't say the same thing for many of its streaming devices, at least not until you get into something like the Roku Streambar. Sure, you can pick up some of Roku's wireless speakers, but these are both more expensive, and larger than that of the Amazon Echo Dots. Plus, you can't only just get one of the Roku Speakers, as they come in a pair from Roku.