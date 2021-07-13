Earlier this year, Ring became the first major home security company to add end-to-end encryption to its cameras. The feature was rolled out in the U.S. on eight Ring cameras as a "technical preview." Now, Ring has announced that the security feature has been rolled out to all U.S. customers with eligible devices and is starting to roll out globally.

Here are the Ring video doorbells and cameras that support video end-to-end encryption:

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Ring Video Doorbell Elite

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

Ring Spotlight Cam Wired

Ring Spotlight Cam Mount

Stick Up Cam Elite (2nd Gen)

Stick Up Cam Wired (2nd Gen)

Indoor Cam

Ring Floodlight Cam (1st Gen)

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In (3rd Gen)

Along with the global rollout of video end-to-end encryption to the best Ring products, the home security company is also adding two additional security features for its users. Thanks to support for Authenticator apps, you can now choose between SMS or a compatible authenticator app as your second verification method when logging in to your Ring account. To help prevent automated login attempts, Ring is adding CAPTCHA to both the Ring app and Neighbors app.

Finally, Ring has launched a new automated self-service process that lets users transfer ownership of used devices, without having to contact customer support. Ring says the new self-service device transfer option will be rolled out to users in the coming weeks. Once it becomes available, new devices owners can simply scan the device during setup and follow the instructions shown in the Ring app.