Ring Video Doorbell 4Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Ring is starting to roll out end-to-end encryption support to its cameras globally.
  • The feature began rolling out to Ring users in the U.S. as a "technical preview" in January.
  • Ring is also adding support for Authenticator apps to help users better protect their Ring accounts.

Earlier this year, Ring became the first major home security company to add end-to-end encryption to its cameras. The feature was rolled out in the U.S. on eight Ring cameras as a "technical preview." Now, Ring has announced that the security feature has been rolled out to all U.S. customers with eligible devices and is starting to roll out globally.

Here are the Ring video doorbells and cameras that support video end-to-end encryption:

  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro
  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
  • Ring Video Doorbell Elite
  • Ring Video Doorbell Wired
  • Ring Spotlight Cam Wired
  • Ring Spotlight Cam Mount
  • Stick Up Cam Elite (2nd Gen)
  • Stick Up Cam Wired (2nd Gen)
  • Indoor Cam
  • Ring Floodlight Cam (1st Gen)
  • Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro
  • Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus
  • Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In (3rd Gen)

Along with the global rollout of video end-to-end encryption to the best Ring products, the home security company is also adding two additional security features for its users. Thanks to support for Authenticator apps, you can now choose between SMS or a compatible authenticator app as your second verification method when logging in to your Ring account. To help prevent automated login attempts, Ring is adding CAPTCHA to both the Ring app and Neighbors app.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Finally, Ring has launched a new automated self-service process that lets users transfer ownership of used devices, without having to contact customer support. Ring says the new self-service device transfer option will be rolled out to users in the coming weeks. Once it becomes available, new devices owners can simply scan the device during setup and follow the instructions shown in the Ring app.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Render

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Ring's Video Doorbell Pro 2 is a feature-packed wired video doorbell that comes with 3D motion detection, built-in Alexa greetings, and "Head-to-Toe" 1536p video. You also get two-way talk with Audio+ and noise cancellation features.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

