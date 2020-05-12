For a very limited time, you can save 65% on a 1-year VPN plan offered by IPVanish. You'd regularly pay $144 for that length of time if you subscribed monthly, but this limited-time offer drops the monthly cost to just $4.12. Billed up front at $49.99, the annual plan savings mean you can try out one of the best VPN services for yourself without breaking the bank. On top of the VPN discount, you also get 250GB of cloud storage with SugarSync at no extra cost which is definitely nice to have.

Cut price privacy IPVanish VPN Protect yourself with a VPN subscription from as little as $4 a month with this discounted 1-year plan. Not only are you saving two thirds versus paying monthly, but you'll also score 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage at no extra cost. $49.99 $143.88 $94 off See at IPVanish

You've probably heard and read a lot about VPNs by now as they are super useful tools for our increasingly internet-connected lives. You no doubt use your tech for all sorts of personal and private tasks like banking, shopping, and browsing, so a VPN will come in handy to help protect your sensitive data. If you ever connect to public Wi-Fi networks, say at the coffee shop or while waiting for a flight, a VPN is for you too. Using one helps to anonymize and protect your online activity, stop ad tracking, and protects you from having your data intercepted.

VPNs are also incredibly useful for accessing content that would otherwise be blocked in your region. If you're on vacation, or more likely stuck at home because of Coronavirus, you can use IPVanish to bypass geographical restrictions on content so you can easily stream Normal People or watch Studio Ghibli on Netflix from anywhere.

IPVanish's VPN service offers a network of over 1,300 servers in 75+ locations worldwide, unlimited P2P traffic, powerful apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and even Fire TV, as well as a speedy connection. Your subscription also allows for simultaneous use on up to 10 devices, which is more than many other providers. IPVanish uses 256-bit AES encryption and doesn't keep any traffic logs, either.

The added bonus of 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage could be a timely solution if you're now working from home as it provides an easy way to share files remotely with coworkers. Even if you're not getting work done from your home, it never hurts to have an extra backup for your important documents and photos.

It's well worth snagging a subscription at this discounted price while you can. There's a 7-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind, so you can try IPVanish out risk-free. If it's not for you, you can always check out our list of the best VPN deals for some alternative options.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.