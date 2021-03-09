Best answer: Yes. The official Resident Evil Showcase announced that Resident Evil Village would be coming to PS4, PS5, and other last-gen platforms.
When is Resident Evil Village releasing?
Resident Evil Village is one of the most hotly anticipated games coming to PlayStation this spring and could be one of the best games on the PS5 this year. It marks the continuation of the story from where the previous game Resident Evil VII left off. Whether you experience it on PS4 or PS5, it will undoubtedly be one of the best horror games released this year.
If you want to play Resident Evil Village but haven't been able to upgrade to the PS5 yet, no worries! You will be able to play on your PS4. Resident Evil Village will be launching May 7th, 2021 on both consoles, and it will be available in physical and digital forms.
The standard edition is $59.99, while the deluxe edition is only $10 more and features some in-game goodies and bonus digital artwork. The collector's edition contains all of the items from the deluxe edition of the game and plenty of physical collector's items like a statue of longtime Resident Evil character Chris Redfield and an art book, poster, and more. However, with such an impressive collection comes a price. This retails for $219.99 and is for the most hardcore Resident Evil Village fans. It is important to note that all of these editions are available on PS4 as well as PS5.
What are the differences between the PS5 and PS4 versions of Resident Evil Village?
If you've got severe FOMO, here are a few things that are likely to differ between the PS5 and PS4 versions. Keep in mind, we don't have any data to compare them, and until they release, we can only speculate based on each system's strengths. The PS5 version will have higher fidelity than the PS4 version, even if it runs on a PS4 Pro. The recently released Maiden demo for Resident Evil Village ran at 4K and 60 FPS with a few hiccups on PS5. These hiccups will likely be smoothed out once the game reaches full release.
It is safe to say, PS5 owners can expect faster loading times due to the console's SSD technology. PS5 owners can also expect higher graphical fidelity settings due to the more powerful hardware in the PS5 versus the PS4.
If you don't have a PS5 right now but plan on getting one in the future, don't worry about holding out if you want to play the game right now. If you purchase the PS4 version, you will get a free upgrade to the PS5 version with your purchase.
The future of horror
Resident Evil Village
A village of evil
From werewolves to tall vampire ladies, a host of new horrors await you in Resident Evil Village, which continues from where the adventure concluded in Resident Evil VII. With classic characters making their return, it is set up to be one of the biggest horror games of 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
