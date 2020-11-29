One of my fondest memories as a kid was going to the local Pizza Hut and being lucky enough to nab a seat at one of their Ms. Pac-Man gaming console tables. Okay, I know I'm old, but there was such a thrill to be able to play video games at a restaurant while you were eating!

My wife is going to kill me because I don't know if I will be able to help myself from taking advantage of this Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy to put one of these Ms. Pac-Man cocktail tables in our game room. It's simply too tempting for the ten-year-old in me to pass up!

Kids (and adults) these days are all about gaming on their phones or on killer new consoles like the PS5, but back in my day, we had real consoles. Like, ones that took up significant space in a room. Standing cabinets or sitting tables, we would spend hours and dozens upon dozens of quarters trying to beat our favorite games as our friends jealously looked on. Ah, memories.

The good news is that you can relive those memories once again with your very own console table. In fact, Best Buy has a couple of them on sale for Cyber Monday, like this awesome cocktail table unit featuring one of the all-time classics, Ms. Pac-Man.

Measuring at 29 inches tall, you can pull up a chair on either side of this table and spend hours trying to get the perfect Pac-Man score. It also comes with seven additional games, including Super Pac-Man, Pac-Mania, Pac-Land, Galaga, Galaxian, Dig Dug, and Dig Dug II. You can play against one other player at a time and even place a plate of pizza on the top while you're at it. Just save a slice for me, ok?