Xiaomi's popular Redmi sub-brand has finally entered the gaming smartphone market with the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The latest addition to Redmi's K40 family includes all the usual bells and whistles you would expect from a modern gaming phone — including a high-refresh-rate screen, physical shoulder buttons, and great battery life.

Unlike other Redmi K40 series phones, the new Redmi K40 Gaming Edition doesn't have a Snapdragon 870 or 888 chipset under the hood. Instead, it runs on MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.