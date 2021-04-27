What you need to know
- Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand has announced its first-ever gaming phone.
- The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 1200 5G chipset, and 67W fast charging.
- It will be going on sale in China later this week for a starting price of just 1,999 yuan ($310).
Xiaomi's popular Redmi sub-brand has finally entered the gaming smartphone market with the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The latest addition to Redmi's K40 family includes all the usual bells and whistles you would expect from a modern gaming phone — including a high-refresh-rate screen, physical shoulder buttons, and great battery life.
Unlike other Redmi K40 series phones, the new Redmi K40 Gaming Edition doesn't have a Snapdragon 870 or 888 chipset under the hood. Instead, it runs on MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.
Around the back of the gaming phone is a triple-lens camera system with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Redmi's answer to the best gaming phones also has JBL-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Redmi claims it only takes 42 minutes for the phone's battery to be fully charged from 1%.
The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition starts at just 1,999 yuan ($310) in China for the 6GB/128GB version and goes up to 2,699 yuan ($420) for the 12GB/256GB version. Sadly, Redmi hasn't confirmed any plans of launching the phone in markets outside China yet.
