Xiaomi's latest flagship killer, the Redmi K20 Pro has finally made its way to Europe as the Mi 9T Pro. Apart from a different name and Xiaomi branding, however, the Mi 9T Pro isn't any different to the Redmi K20 Pro sold in China, India, and a few other markets.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro has been priced at €399 ($442) in Europe for the base model featuring 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the other hand, the 128GB storage variant of the phone costs €449 ($497). Xiaomi is offering a choice of three colors for consumers in Europe: Glacier Blue, Red Flame, and Carbon Black.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is currently available for pre-order in Spain via Amazon as well as the official Xiaomi store. In most European markets where Xiaomi has a presence, the Mi 9T Pro will begin shipping on August 26.

The Mi 9T Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display panel offering 1080 x 2340 Full HD+ resolution and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Unlike the Mi 9T, which packs a Snapdragon 730 chipset, the Pro model runs on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855. It also offers triple rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor, 20MP popup selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support.