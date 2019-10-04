Red Dead Redemption 2 first released on consoles in October 2018 but if you've been patiently waiting for a PC version, you won't be waiting much longer. Today, Rockstar Games announced that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC on November 5. It'll be available through the Rockstar Launcher, Epic Games Store and other digital platforms, with a Steam version arriving in December.

Pre-purchase availability will begin on October 9 at 11 a.m. EST for those who want to grab it through the Rockstar Launcher. This will include a variety of bonuses, including the Outlaw Survival Kit, War Horse, Treasure Map and Cash Bonus for Story Mode, as well as 50 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online. Preorders will also let you choose two free games from a selection on the Rockstar Launcher.

Naturally, with this game being on PC, it's going to come with a suite of graphics options and Rockstar Games states that it "features a range of graphical and technical enhancements for increased immersion." In addition to PC, Rockstar Games confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Google Stadia as a launch title.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic, sweeping story and prequel to the original Red Dead Redemption. It follows the story of Arthur, a member of Dutch's gang alongside John Marston and several others. It was the largest entertainment launch of 2018 and the second-largest of all time, earning $725 million in its launch period and selling over 17 million copies in its first couple of weeks.