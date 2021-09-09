After launching its first notebook last month, Realme has now expanded into the tablet market with the Realme Pad. Alongside the new tablet, the company has also launched two new Realme 8 series phones to challenge the best cheap Android phones from Xiaomi and Samsung.

The Realme 8s 5G is the first phone to launch in India with MediaTek's new Dimensity 810 chipset. It sports a 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back of the Realme 8s is a triple-lens camera system featuring a 64MP primary sensor. For selfies and video calling, the phone has a 16MP camera on the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging speeds.

The Realme 8s 5G is priced at ₹17,999 (about $245) for the 6GB/128GB version and ₹19,999 (about $272) for the 8GB/128GB version. It will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retail stores across the country starting September 13.

Just as expected, the Realme 8i has MediaTek's Helio G96 chipset under the hood, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is equipped with a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP selfie camera.