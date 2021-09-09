What you need to know
- Realme has introduced two new additions to the Realme 8 series.
- The Realme 8S 5G is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 810 chipset, while the Realme 8i packs the Helio G96.
- Realme has also unveiled its very first Android tablet, dubbed the Realme Pad.
After launching its first notebook last month, Realme has now expanded into the tablet market with the Realme Pad. Alongside the new tablet, the company has also launched two new Realme 8 series phones to challenge the best cheap Android phones from Xiaomi and Samsung.
The Realme 8s 5G is the first phone to launch in India with MediaTek's new Dimensity 810 chipset. It sports a 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back of the Realme 8s is a triple-lens camera system featuring a 64MP primary sensor. For selfies and video calling, the phone has a 16MP camera on the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging speeds.
The Realme 8s 5G is priced at ₹17,999 (about $245) for the 6GB/128GB version and ₹19,999 (about $272) for the 8GB/128GB version. It will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retail stores across the country starting September 13.
Just as expected, the Realme 8i has MediaTek's Helio G96 chipset under the hood, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is equipped with a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP selfie camera.
In the camera department, the phone has a triple-lens setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Realme 8i will be available from September 14 for a starting price of ₹13,999 (about $190).
The new Realme Pad features a 10.4-inch display with WUXGA+ resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 82.5%. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio G80 chipset, which has been paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also comes with four speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a 7,100mAh battery with 18W quick charging, an 8MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera. On the software side of things, the tablet runs Android 11-based "Realme UI for Pad" with a dedicated Google Kids Space.
Realme Pad will be available in three variants in India, with prices starting at ₹13,999 (about $190) for the 3GB/32GB Wi-Fi-only version. The LTE version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage will be available for ₹15,999 (about $218), while the 4GB/64GB version with LTE connectivity will retail for ₹17,999 (about $245). The tablet is slated to go on sale in India from September 16 at 12 noon.
