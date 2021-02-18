Soon after Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 888 late last year, Realme announced that it would be among the first brands to launch a flagship phone powered by the chipset. Nearly three months later, the company has finally revealed a launch date for its first Snapdragon 888-powered device.

The upcoming flagship will be called the Realme GT 5G and is set to debut in China on March 4. While the phone is unlikely to be sold in North America, it should make its way to Europe, India, and a few other markets soon after its launch in China to challenge the best Android phones in the value flagship segment.

Aside from a Snapdragon 888 processor, the Realme GT 5G will also come equipped with a 6.8-inch display featuring a 160Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging. A more affordable variant of the Realme GT 5G with a 120Hz refresh rate panel is also said to be in the works.

Some of the other leaked specs of the Realme GT 5G include a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main camera, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The phone will run Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

While there's no word on the phone's pricing yet, you can expect the Realme GT 5G to cost a lot less than phones like the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.