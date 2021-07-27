What you need to know
- Realme's MagSafe clone has apparently been revealed in a new image.
- The magnetic charger is dubbed MagDart and will launch alongside the upcoming Realme Flash.
- The charger features an internal fan to keep the internals cool while charging.
Realme may not be a big name in the U.S., but the company is preparing to take on a big-name OEM with its new charging tech. The company has been teasing its take on the Apple MagSafe charger, and we may have just gotten our first look at the device.
Apparently dubbed "MagDart," the charger appears to take Apple's solution slightly to the extreme, with a square and seemingly bulky design. GSMArena obtained images of the device, which apparently houses a fan meant to keep the internals cool while it's charging.
According to GSMArena, the charger will be capable of exceeding charging speeds found in Apple's MagSafe chargers, which max out at 15W when charging the new iPhone 12 devices. However, specific figures weren't provided on Realme's solution.
The new charger will reportedly launch with the upcoming Realme Flash, which looks to challenge some of the best Android phones with specs like a Snapdragon 888 processor, 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM.
Details were scarce, and Realme wasn't immediately available to provide a comment, but sources at The Verge claim that the Realme Flash may launch as early as next week. That wouldn't be surprising, given the amount of fanfare the device is receiving from the company.
The image of the MagDart appears vastly different from another design spotted by Gizmochina that more closely resembles Apple's version. That suggests the company is preparing to launch two MagDart chargers, possibly to accommodate different charging speeds.
Whatever the case may be, it likely won't be long before we learn more about Realme's new phone and charger. Although we would be lying if we said we didn't want other Android manufacturers like Samsung to launch their own version of MagSafe.
YouTube continues to drive Google's revenue with impressive Q2 earnings
Alphabet has published its Q2 2021 earnings with impressive growth compared to the same time last year, driven partly by the popularity of YouTube and its TikTok rival, Shorts.
Oculus says the move to OpenXR shouldn't affect backward compatibility
When Facebook announced that it was sunsetting its proprietary PC VR APIs last week, it created many questions around how the VR landscape would look going forward.
Here's why Facebook recalled the Oculus Quest 2
In conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada, Facebook has recalled the Quest 2 from retailers and is launching a new pair of models. If you're wondering why and what needs to be done if you're a current Oculus Quest 2 owner, we have the answers.
Bring everything you need with these Google Pixel 5 wallet cases
Turn your Pixel 5 into the one-stop location for all your personal things with a wallet case. Whether you're looking for soft leather or a harder material, there are plenty of trusted options.