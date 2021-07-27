Realme may not be a big name in the U.S., but the company is preparing to take on a big-name OEM with its new charging tech. The company has been teasing its take on the Apple MagSafe charger, and we may have just gotten our first look at the device.

Apparently dubbed "MagDart," the charger appears to take Apple's solution slightly to the extreme, with a square and seemingly bulky design. GSMArena obtained images of the device, which apparently houses a fan meant to keep the internals cool while it's charging.

According to GSMArena, the charger will be capable of exceeding charging speeds found in Apple's MagSafe chargers, which max out at 15W when charging the new iPhone 12 devices. However, specific figures weren't provided on Realme's solution.