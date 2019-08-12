Realme had announced last week that it plans to launch a total of three smartphones featuring quad rear cameras this year. While the company's first smartphone featuring a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor will only arrive in October, it has now confirmed that the Realme 5 series will be unveiled at an event in India on August 20.

Going by a tweet posted by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth today, the Realme 5 series will feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor on the back. In addition to the 48MP primary snapper, the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will also include an ultra-wide lens with a 119° field-of-view, a super macro lens with a 4cm focal-length, and a depth sensor for portrait shots.