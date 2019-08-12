What you need to know
- The Realme 5 series will be launched in the Indian market on August 20.
- Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will be the brand's first smartphones to feature a quad-camera setup.
- Realme's first 64MP quad-camera smartphone is expected to debut in India in October this year.
Realme had announced last week that it plans to launch a total of three smartphones featuring quad rear cameras this year. While the company's first smartphone featuring a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor will only arrive in October, it has now confirmed that the Realme 5 series will be unveiled at an event in India on August 20.
Going by a tweet posted by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth today, the Realme 5 series will feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor on the back. In addition to the 48MP primary snapper, the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will also include an ultra-wide lens with a 119° field-of-view, a super macro lens with a 4cm focal-length, and a depth sensor for portrait shots.
A dedicated microsite for the Realme 5 series is now live on Flipkart, which confirms Realme has partnered wth the Walmart-owned retail giant for selling the upcoming phones online in India. Flipkart has released a teaser video as well, which gives us a better look at the quad-camera setup on the Realme 5 series phones.
As confirmed at the company's camera innovation event last week, it plans to launch a new Realme X series smartphone in India before the end of October. The smartphone is expected to be a direct successor to the Realme X, which arrived in India last month.
