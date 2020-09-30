It's time to get your fall reading on! Amazon has discounted Kindle Unlimited across the board. You can get six months of reading for just $29.97, which is 50% off its regular price. Get a full year for $80.30, which is 33% off its regular $120 price or get two full years for $143.80, which is a savings of $96 over the regular price. All of these deals can be redeemed as a gift card, too, so you can give a subscription as a gift to a friend or family member or random person on the street. At the end of the paid period, Kindle Unlimited will automatically renew for $9.99 a month unless you tell it not to.

Book Smart Amazon Kindle Unlimited 6-month subscription For new and returning users. Redeem it as a gift card and give the gift of books. Gives you unlimited access to over one million titles, current magazines, and thousands of audiobooks from Audible. Works on any device with a Kindle app. $29.97 $60.00 $30 off See at Amazon

Since Kindle Unlimited works with the Kindle app, you can essentially read all the books covered by your subscription from anywhere. Get the Kindle app on your computer, your tablet, or your smartphone. Put it on your kids' smartphones so they can catch up on their favorite books. There are so many options available, including modern books like The Hunger Games series, graphic novels, and even cookbooks. Might as well experiment with your Instant Pot while you're home.

You can keep up to ten titles at a time, and when you feel like swapping them out, the process is seamless. Not sure what books you might want to read? Browse the Kindle Unlimited store and find something new. Read a thriller from Dean Koontz or see what's new in Romance. Binge the Harry Potter series or listen to your favorite audiobooks. Even the more basic new Kindle devices have Bluetooth now so they can pair with headphones for private listening.