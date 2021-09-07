What you need to know
- Ray-Ban and Facebook are launching a pair of glasses on September 9, 2021.
- Interested customers can receive a special welcome reward when they sign up for the announcement notification.
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously teased these glasses at the end of July.
Facebook and Ray-Ban have partnered to bring a pair of connected smart glasses to the ever-growing smart wearables market, teasing a release announcement on September 9, 2021. Interested customers can head to the Ray-Ban website and enter their name and email address to get notified of more information on September 9, including a "special welcome reward," according to the site.
Whether this is the fabled pair of Facebook AR glasses or something more along the lines of Razer Anzu glasses remains to be seen, though, as the teaser is extremely light on details. What can be gleaned from the image above, taken from the Ray-Bans website, is that these glasses certainly look like a pair of Ray-Bans.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously teased the glasses at an earnings call in late July, calling the glasses a partnership between Facebook, Ray-Ban, and Essilor Luxottica, implying that these glasses take their lenses as seriously as their style. Facebook has been working on several different types of wearable devices, including products the Oculus Quest 2, but a pair of smart glasses from the company is likely to be significantly understated when compared to a product like that.
Zuckerberg has been hyping up the metaverse lately, trying to pull investors into the CEO's vision for the future of connectivity with one another and interactivity with the real world. Facebook has previously discussed wearables that'll let users intelligently engage with their environment without getting in the way. That certainly makes us think these are AR glasses, but we've only got a few days to find out for sure.
