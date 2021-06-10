Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart features several armor sets that both Ratchet and Rivet can wear throughout the game, giving them damage buffs and other benefits. Each armor set is comprised of three pieces; the helmet, chest, and boots. Without all three pieces of a complete set, you won't get their collection bonus buffs. Thankfully, each map tells you exactly where to find the armor you need. It's then all about exploring the area and picking it up. You'll find most pieces within optional dimensional rifts that feature platforming puzzles of some kind, and there are eight total sets to be found. Here's every armor set in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and the buffs that they offer: Galactic Ranger

Description: The classic helmet of the Solana Galactic Rangers. The Galactic Rangers' chest armor is forged with justice and Raritarium. The Galactic Rangers' pants protect the galaxy... and your legs. Collection Bonus: Melee damage increased by 20% Robot Pirate

Description: A pirate battle helm, crafted specially for those few souls that complete the pirate challenges. A pirate chest plate. Would that make this a Treasure Chest plate? These pirate pants were made for looting and lounging. Collection Bonus: Damage from Pirates reduced by 20% Carbonox Advanced

Description: The new and improved Carbonox helmet. An Upgraded Carbonox Chest Plate! Now with synthetic alloys from an even darker timeline. A tougher take on the classic Carbonox leggings. Now with anti-chafing failsafes. Collection Bonus: +20% bolts gained Robot Disguise

Description: A helmet to disguise the rebels infiltrating Nefarious City. Don't worry, it's one size fits all... hopefully. Torso armor designed by Rivet to protect the user from the Emperor's troopers. Boots designed to mimic the weary shuffle of robots who live in Nefarious City. Collection Bonus: Damage from Nefarious enemies decreased by 20% Lombax Praetorian

Description: A helm crafted for the elite warriors of the Lombax Praetorian Guard. Torso armor forged of trilium ore by top Lombax researchers. Advanced Lombax leg armor built for strength and agility. Collection Bonus: 20% Raritarium earned Q-Force

Description: A prototype cowl designed for Captain Qwark's special task force. A prototype chest plate, rejected by Captain Qwark for not featuring his logo. A prototype set of leggings designed by Captain Qwark to make your glutes look tight. Collection Bonus: Damage from Goons-4-Less decreased by 20% Captain Starshield

Description: A mask to preserve your secret identity. Uncovered in the DreadZone lost and found. A chest plate with a Star Shield logo, perhaps once worn by a fallen hero. Boots and leggings, built for heroic landings and dramatic entrances. Collection Bonus: +20% XP gained Wasteland Gear

Description: A helmet designed by a rogue Lombax for filtering out particulates during Savali's frequent sandstorms. Chest armor designed by a rogue Lombax to protect against the savage wildlife of Savali. Reinforced pants built by a rogue Lombax for surviving in the wasteland of Savali. Collection Bonus: Damage from indigenous creatures reduced by 20% Change it up All of these armor sets allow you to individually change each piece's color, and there are twenty color options you can choose from. You are aren't forced to wear a complete armor set if you don't want to. If you happen to like the look of the Wasteland pants but prefer the Robot Disguise helmet, you can mix and match pieces to your heart's content. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of the best PS5 games you can play, and we highly recommend giving it a go.