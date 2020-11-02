The Raspberry Pi 400 is a great idea; it's a keyboard with a Raspberry Pi built into it will all the ports exposed through the back. That means you add power, a mouse, and an HDMI cable to a monitor, and you turn it on and start computing. It not only takes me back to the days of using a Commodore 64 — it makes for a very tidy desktop computer that's fully featured and actually powerful enough for most things people do on a computer. It's like a Commodore 64, except you attach a mouse and not a joystick. There are a few drawbacks, but the biggest one is that it runs Linux, which most people are unfamiliar with and will quickly get frustrated when doing anything other than clicking an icon. I've used Linux for what seems like forever, and I still need a reference guide once in a while. Unfortunatley, that's not the simple and easy computer most people are looking for. Some of Black Friday's best deals are already live right now so don't miss out! That's where a Chromebox shines. It's very simple, very easy, and as a bonus, it's very secure. That is what most people are looking for in a casual computer. You'll never have to open a terminal and read a help file with Chrome OS. This is why I think a manufacturer needs to make a super lightweight Chromebox using the same form factor as the new Raspberry Pi 400.

Your Chromebox setup doesn't need to look like the mess you see in the photo above, and to be fair, there is a lot more than a mouse and keyboard going on there. If you add a stand-alone amp and speakers, ethernet, a second amp for headphones, and all the wires that need to be connected for it all, you'll have wire-spaghetti to deal with. Yes, you can add all that stuff to the Raspberry Pi, too. You can add a bunch of cables, but you don't have to. But you don't have to do any of that. Most monitors have speakers, and audio works great over HDMI, or you can connect the Pi 400 to a television. You can even add a wireless mouse (either Bluetooth or a wireless receiver type works) to cut back on yet another wire. You can have a fully functional desktop PC with only a power cord and a video cable coming out the back.