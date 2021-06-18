This month's Oculus Quest system update brings along the usual slew of feature additions and bug fixes, but this time around the bulk of the features aren't just for the Oculus Quest 2. Original Oculus Quest users can now begin using Oculus Air Link to play PC VR games wirelessly; a feature gap that's been felt throughout the Oculus community since Facebook launched Air Link a few months ago. Air Link is still in beta, so it's expected that we'll likely see more features and fixes before it is considered version 1.0. Now you can check out the best Oculus Link games without tripping over wires!

Last month, Facebook added multi-user support to the original Quest and the rest of this month's new features can also be experienced on Facebook's first 6DoF standalone VR headset. In addition to a quality wireless PC VR experience, multiplayer gamers will be rejoicing in the virtual stands at the new microphone switcher, available right in the universal Oculus menu. That switcher makes it simple to swap between using the Quest and Quest 2's microphone in an active party or the active app, which should (hopefully) solve those nagging audio issues Quest users have been experiencing for months.