Chromebooks are in demand right now. So many of the things we are doing these days can be done easily with a Chromebook. That includes activities like distance learning, video conference calls, working with the cloud, and more. If you have a kid who needs a simple laptop for school or you just need a way to access your office's email from home, a Chromebook is the perfect solution that's also super affordable. The 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is down to $159 at Best Buy. It's normally $219, which makes this deal a $60 savings. A similar model is nearly $240 on Amazon.

The HP Chromebook has an 11.6-inch display with 1366 x 768 pixel resolution and an energy-efficient WLED backlight. It's also powered by 4GB RAM that allows for plenty of multi-tasking and 32GB eMMC flash storage. Your computer will boot up fast, load applications quickly, and the RAM is powerful enough you'll be able to open plenty of things at once as well.

The goal of a computer like this is to learn to do most things online. Use a combination of Cloud-based services, and in particular the services available via Google Drive like Google Sheets and Google Docs. For one thing, these are great ways to save and secure your files. Plus you'll be able to access them from anywhere even if you don't have your Chromebook handy at some point. Then all your devices, including your phones and tablets, can all be synced and on the same page.

If you need more storage or a way to transfer photos, the laptop supports MicroSD cards. It also has a built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam and dual-array microphone for video conferencing and distance learning. The built-in protection against viruses and malware will keep you safe even while you're surfing the internet, watching YouTube, using Hangouts, and personalizing your computer with the Chrome web store.