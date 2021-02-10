Sony's PlayStation Network is having some technical difficulties. Down Detector is showing a huge spike in people reporting issues with PSN, and Sony's own website acknowledges that just about every PSN service right now isn't working.

Services affected include account management, gaming and social, the PlayStation Store, and more across the PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, and the web. Separate gaming services like Bethesda, Fortnite, and others have been affected by the issues.

Some users on Reddit have reported that they cannot access their games because the network says it is going through maintenance. Others are looking for fixes on how to get unbanned from the PlayStation Network, though it doesn't appear that anyone has actually been banned because of this.

There may not be much that you can do for now other than leave it in the hands of Sony and wait for a fix. If you are having these issues, users have advised not to sign out of your account to try and fix them as you will be unable to sign back in.

PlayStation's website does not indicate how long this maintenance will run for, and it's unknown whether or not this was planned in advance as Sony did not give prior warning to users. We'll be sure to update this when the servers are back up and running.

Hopefully PSN will decide to cooperate soon, but until then maybe now's a good chance to get caught up on WandaVision or read that new book you've been putting off.