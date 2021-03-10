After suffering a huge 4-1 defeat in the first-leg, La Liga giants Barcelona have a huge mountain to climb as they head to PSG's Parc des Princes in this UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. Don't miss a moment with our PSG vs Barcelona live stream guide.

In their last meeting at Barcelona's Camp Nou, the home side were embarrassed by a rampant PSG side. Despite going ahead within half an hour by way of a Lionel Messi penalty, the Blaugrana were undone by a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick and Moise Kean effort giving PSG a huge advantage going into this second-leg.

It's not the first time PSG has held a healthy lead over Barça at this stage in the Champions League, though the Catalan side will have to invoke the spirit of 2016-17's 'Remontada' in order to overcome such a deficit.

PSG, meanwhile, are hoping to return to the Champions League final this season for the second time in their history after being defeated in last year's showpiece event by Bayern Munich.

Since their last meeting, PSG are unbeaten in their last three games, though a defeat in Ligue 1 to Monaco leaves PSG a couple of points behind current league leaders Lille. The Parisians are vying for a fourth consecutive, and record-equalling tenth all-time, Ligue 1 title this season.

Barcelona are undefeated in five games since their last Champions League outing with a solid run of league games closing the distance between them and current La Liga leaders Atlético Madrid. Ronald Koeman's side will also be buoyed by a Copa del Rey second-leg comeback against Sevilla in which his team overturned a two-goal deficit to progress to next month's final.

Despite the aggregate score, today's game will be no cakewalk for hosts PSG and looks set to be an interesting clash.

PSG vs Barcelona: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League round of 16 stage game is being played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CET local time today, March 10. That makes it an 8pm start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Tuesday morning.

How to watch PSG vs Barcelona online in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There's currently a one-month free trial there so you can watch this game for free.

Alternatively, TUDN also has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Paramount+ You can watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial. From $5.99 per month at Paramount+ Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to watch PSG vs Barcelona live in the UK

The PSG vs Barcelona match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 3 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

BT Sport Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25. From $5.99 per month at BT Sport

How to watch PSG vs Barcelona live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch PSG vs Barcelona without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of UEFA Champions League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch PSG vs Barcelona live in Australia

If you're planning on watching PSG vs Barcelona in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Tuesday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Champions League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year up front at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch PSG vs Barcelona online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Juventus vs Porto but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch PSG vs Barcelona. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN