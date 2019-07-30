What you need to know
- Verizon customers are experiencing outages right now.
- Affected areas include large parts of the east and midwest.
- Major cities without coverage include Chicago and Detroit.
If you live in the east or midwest and have been having issues your Verizon service, you're not the only one. On July 30, customers in these parts of the country began reporting service issues.
Down Detector shows outages across Chicago, Detroit, and even some reports coming from Orlando.
Per a statement that Verizon issued:
We are currently experiencing a network issue impacting wireless service for some customers in the Upper Midwest including the Rockford, IL, and Davenport, IA, metro areas. Our engineers and technicians have identified the hardware issue and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible. Affected customers can still make and receive calls by enabling wifi calling on their devices.
It's unclear when Verizon's network qualms will be resolved, but we'll keep an eye on things and update this article once things are back to normal.