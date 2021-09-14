What you need to know
- Sony is launching the next major firmware update for the PS5 on Sep. 15, 2021.
- This update includes features like PS5 SSD storage expansion for all users, not just beta testers.
- The update is bringing other features as well, like 3D audio support for TV speakers.
Sony announced on Tuesday through PlayStation Blog that the next major firmware update for the PS5 is arriving on Sep. 15, 2021 for all users. This update's biggest feature is the addition of expanded M.2 SSD drive support, allowing players to buy a compatible SSD and upgrade their internal storage in the PS5.
It's early days for this feature, so only a handful of options like the Seagate Firecuda 530 are out there that really qualify for the best SSDs for PS5s. The drives have to meet certain physical size, read and write requirements and users also have to check if a heatsink is included. PS5 storage expansion has been available in a beta test format but will now be available to all users starting on Sep. 15.
This firmware update is bringing other features as well, such as 3D audio support for TV speakers. There's new ways to customize the PS5 control center, making it easier to message friends or join a party. Players can also select the preferred resolution of PlayStation Now games, choosing between 720p or 1080p on a per-game basis, which may help for anyone who has a slower internet.
While the remainder of 2021 is light on exclusive PlayStation games, 2022 is shaping up strongly, with huge titles like Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West and Sony Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarok on the way.
