Best Buy is offering the 11-piece SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System for just $199.99 at its eBay store. The kit regularly sells for $370, so you're saving $170 in this one-day sale. This discount is also available at Best Buy's eBay store.

Home safe home SimpliSafe Shield 11-Piece Home Security System Set up your SimpliSafe system in minutes and have all-round protection for your home. This deal on an 11-piece set is only available for today and saves you almost 50% off its regular price. $199.99 $369.99 $170 off See at Best Buy

The Shield kit includes the SimpliSafe base station and wireless keypad as well as 6 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors, and a key fob — pretty much everything you need to protect your whole home. Considering the 8-piece kit regularly sells for $250 and up at Amazon, you're getting a great deal on this Best Buy-exclusive version.

SimpliSafe is a hassle-free alarm system with no contracts and no hidden nonsense. The surveillance system is smart enough it can detect the difference between a pet and an intruder. The alarm monitoring is easy and reliable 24 hours a day. You'll get gentle reminders when you leave windows open and urgent notifications during more important times.

You can integrate up to 100 different devices, so you can always add more sensors later. Also, the base station is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You'll be able to use your voice control to arm the system, and check on it just in case you forgot. It can also integrate with other systems like August smart locks to keep you secure in other ways.