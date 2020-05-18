Nreal has been working hard to get their first consumer-ready mixed-reality glasses ready for a while now, and the time to get your hands on one is finally here. Nreal Light development kits have now gone up for pre-order at Nreal's developer site for $1200 apiece. That development kit, of course, includes everything developers will need to get started on making incredible mixed-reality experiences, including the Nreal Light Glasses, Nreal Light Computing Unit, controller, corrective lens frames, clip, three nose pads, a USB-C cable, charger, cleaning cloth, and a user guide.

But there's been a thousand other AR or mixed-reality glasses on the market before, so what makes Nreal Light so different? Surprisingly, it's all down to the fact that the Nreal Light glasses plug into the USB Type-C port on your phone. While tethering your glasses to the phone in your pocket sounds like a less-than-ideal situation, the immersive experience outweighs any inconvenience that a cable might add. Why's that, you ask? Simply put, dropping a pair of Nreal Light glasses on your face creates a virtual workspace (called Nebula) right in front of you, allowing you to open multiple apps and move their floating windows around anywhere in front of your person.