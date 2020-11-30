If I could, I would add a Sonos smart speaker to every room of my house. Probably more than one. If you're thinking the same thing, then Cyber Monday is going to be the day you start doing just that. Right now at Amazon you can save huge on the Sonos One and Sonos One SL smart speakers. The Sonos One is down to $149 from its regular price of $199, and the One SL has dropped to $129 where it normally goes for $179. Both of these prices match the lowest we've ever seen for either speaker. And outside of big sales events like Cyber Monday and Prime Day, we haven't seen a lot of Sonos deals at all this year.

Best Buy has a similar promo going on. It includes both the Sonos One and One SL in a couple of different colors for the same low prices. However, Best Buy also has the Sonos Five on sale for $100 off its $500 price and also available in both black and white. Amazon doesn't have that price on the Sonos Five so you'll have to go through Best Buy to save on that speaker. This matches a price we've only seen once before also from Best Buy during a pre-Black Friday sale.

Sounds good Sonos One, One XL, Five smart speakers Get the Sonos One, Sonos One SL, or even the Sonos Five (at Best Buy) all on sale. Not only do you get brilliant audio, you get a fully connected speaker with Apple AirPlay 2, the Sonos app, and the ability to connect to other Sonos speakers. As low as $130 See at Amazon

The One SL is the least expensive option here, and it still has plenty of great features you can only get from a Sonos speaker. For one thing, it has sound that's powerful enough to fill a room. Plus the compact design lets you put it just about anywhere. It's easy to set up and easy to control, and you can even download the Sonos app to easily do all of that and much more.

In addition to using the app to connect to the speaker, you can also use Apple AirPlay 2 to easily play music from your favorite apps or even ask Siri to play from Apple Music. The speaker can also connect to other Sonos speakers, either setting up stereo sound with two One SL speakers connected together or by syncing your music throughout your home with a full Sonos setup.

Of course you can also upgrade to the Sonos Five and do all that and a little more. It has truly personalized sound you can setup with Trueplay. There are also capacitive touch controls and a deep, powerful bass.

Pick your favorite and look out for other Sonos deals as Cyber Monday continues.