You may have heard of the 12 Days of Christmas, but how about the 12 Days of Chaos? If you're a Population: One player, you're about to get a lot more familiar with the latter, as the 12-day event begins December 3 and continues until December 14, 2020. During this chaotic Winter event, the Population: One world will be transformed from a Fall haven into a winter wonderland complete with snowmen and frosty hills.

During the 12 Days of Chaos, players will have the chance to collect 100 snowflakes around the map and earn special in-game rewards as a result. Squadding up with friends will grant extra points so that rewards can be earned faster and, in total, the 12 Days of Chaos event will almost double the number of rewards possible when compared to previous events in the game. Look specifically for new skins like the Aurora and Zero skins pictured below.