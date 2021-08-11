The August 2021 Samsung Unpacked event just concluded, and we were treated to a smorgasbord of new Samsung devices. These devices included updates to some of Samsung's most aspirational products, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, as well as new Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic.

The premier products were not the only new toys announced, as Samsung also unveiled some exciting new cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

In addition to innovations such as tougher screens, waterproofing, and S Pen support, the new foldable phones are also cheaper than previous generations, which should help in encouraging more widespread adoption of the devices. The Galaxy Buds 2 look to be some of the most compelling mid-range ANC true wireless earbuds, and the Galaxy Watch 4 versions promise to give wearables by Apple, Fitbit, and Garmin a run for their money.

Pre-orders for all of these devices are now live on Samsung's website, and the company is offering some fantastic trade-in deals too. Are you going to get any of these new goodies? If so, which ones?