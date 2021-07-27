After a year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have kicked off, and more than a few events have already taken place. We even got a look-see at the gift bag that Samsung provided for all 17,000 athletes, which included the Samsung Galaxy S21 Olympic Edition and a pair of the best wireless earbuds on the market.

We wanted to know if our readers were tuning in to catch the games since plenty of apps are available on the best Android phones for users to tune into their favorite events like Olympic skateboarding, which has the women's park skateboarding final today and men's tomorrow. Our results show that more than half of you aren't tuning in to support your country at the games. Roughly 1/4 said they're watching, while a small percentage said they'll catch some of the events.

Are you planning on watching the 2020 Summer Olympic Games?

One reader, Tony Bag o Donuts, said that he enjoys viewing the different events. "Watched team handball and table tennis this morning. I like the different sports." And while not everyone holds the same belief, some of our readers are very supportive of athletes who choose to stand against racism. 1raygin says that he'll be tuning into the Games and that they "have not but respect for an athlete who chooses to take a stand against racism."

One reader was less enthusiastic about the games. Adonest76 says that he couldn't care less about the Olympics and that events such as these are just a way for cities and countries hosting to get money. He says these events "are always sold with promises of large infrastructure spending, public transit projects, social housing, etc. These promises remain just that... promises...far from ever seeing the light of day."

The poll may be closed, but we would still like to hear your thoughts about the Olympics and if you have found any of the events interesting so far.