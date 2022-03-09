Poll: Do you prefer the iPhone 13 green or the Galaxy S22 green?
By Derrek Lee published
It's the battle of the shades
Apple's event came and went, and amid the announcements of a new iPhone SE 5G, new iPad Air, and new Mac Studio, Cupertino also announced brand new green colorways for the iPhone 13. Needless to say, the new hues appear to be fairly divisive, some saying they like the colors better than the brand of green Samsung went for the Galaxy S22.
Let us know what you think of the new hues. Do you prefer the green on the iPhone 13 or the Galaxy S22 green?
Apple seemed to go with a darker forest-like color for the green iPhones. In fact, the iPhone 13 Pro is an "Alpine Green" while the regular iPhone is just green. They both look very similar, although the smaller model is a smidge darker, with a lighter accent for the camera stove. The iPhone 13 Pro has a lighter hue, but the camera stove is a tad darker.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 has a unique shade of green that appears almost blue depending on the light. It's almost hard to pin down the actual green, but it's definitely some type of combination between the two colors. Even so, despite there being so many great Galaxy S22 colors to choose from (like that sleek Burgundy), the green colorway has been a favorite here at Android Central since the phone launched. It's not just AC staff that like it, as a recent poll indicated that many of our readers were fans of the green colorway as well.
Drop us a comment on our Twitter and Facebook pages and let us know which hue you prefer and why! We'd love to hear from you!
The Galaxy S22 Plus is one of the latest flagship smartphones from Samsung. It has a large FHD+ 6.6-inch AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, versatile triple camera setup, and great software support with up to four OS upgrades.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.