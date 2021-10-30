In case you missed it, Facebook has a new name. The company is now going by "Meta" to highlight its focus on building the metaverse and how the company is no longer just about the Facebook app (which gets to keep its name, btw). But before CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change, he walked us through several updates to the company's AR and VR efforts, especially as they relate to the Oculus Quest 2 and future products.
What were your favorite announcements from Connect?
While much of the focus of the Connect keynote on Thursday was on the metaverse, many announcements were geared toward Meta's VR efforts with Oculus. The company divulged several functional updates to its platform that should please VR enthusiasts, such as including 2D apps like Dropbox, Slack, Instagram, and more.
One nice change is the new cloud save system that automatically backs up your game data without worrying about losing data if you uninstall a game. This means you can always go back to where you started if you decide to reinstall it.
Additionally, users will be able to delete their Facebook accounts from their Quest device without losing any of their library of content and games. This is a current limitation to one of the best VR headsets around, and soon it will be followed by the company dropping the Facebook login as a requirement for Quest.
This is all a precursor to making the metaverse a platform for everyone, which is Meta's current vision.
As for the metaverse, Facebook revealed Horizon Home, its early version of a home base that follows the launch of its Horizon Workroom virtual office. With Horizon Home, you'll be able to invite people into your space and host virtual get-togethers.
Meta also announced the arrival of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on the Oculus Quest 2, which could potentially give gamers a first-person perspective of the game when it arrives. However, we'll have to wait until next spring to learn more about the port.
Lastly, Zuckerberg took some time to tease the company's plans for upcoming VR and AR headsets, from its elusive Project Nazareth to its widely-anticipated Project Cambria, which is believed to be the rumored Oculus Quest Pro. It's said to include some impressive new technology for a more natural VR experience, which would make navigating the metaverse much easier ... whenever that becomes a thing.
Immerse yourself
Oculus Quest 2
A whole new world
The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets you can buy, thanks to its easy setup and untethered design, so you don't need a PC to get started. It lets you jump into some great games, or you can chill out with your favorite films and shows with plenty of apps.
