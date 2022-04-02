Poll: Is wireless charging a must-have feature for you?

Smartphone OEMs have been working over the years to improve our charging speeds. While many Android flagships are satisfied with 25W wired charging, some companies have been pushing higher and higher speeds. This has also applied to wireless charging, which now rivals wired charging speeds in some cases, depending on who makes your phone.

In our latest poll, we want to know if you care whether or not your phone has wireless charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro finally made its global launch this past week. The flagship offers some impressive specs, including super-fast 50W wireless charging support. OnePlus claims it can fill the phone's 5,000mAh battery from 1-100% in just 47 minutes. That's faster than wired charging speeds on the best Android phones from Samsung, which often top out at 25W.

There are some benefits to wireless charging, the biggest being the lack of wires you have to futz around with. Having the best wireless chargers lying around your home and even integrated furniture and vehicles can make it easy to just plop your phone down and let it charge. Plus, many Android phones now feature reverse wireless charging, making it easy to top up your wireless earbuds or smartwatch if you don't have the charger nearby.

Of course, the downside of using wireless chargers is that it makes using your phone a bit awkward. Obviously, your phone will stop charging if you pick it up, leading to awkward interactions when you're trying to check notifications and scroll through social media. This makes wireless charging particularly handy when you're in bed and not using your phone.

Some companies like Motorola are working on over-air wireless charging, which would make it easier to use your device while it's charging. However, it seems there's still some time before that becomes particularly useful. Until then, we'll have to stick to the sedentary life of our current wireless charging solutions.

