The Polk Audio Command Alexa-enabled sound bar is down to $199 on Amazon. This deal is a match for its lowest price, one we also saw during Black Friday and holiday sales. The sound bar normally sells for around $300, and even when it does go on sale it usually just drops to around $250.

The Polk Audio Command is essentially a three-in-one device. First, and most obvious of all, this is a soundbar + subwoofer combo. As such, it replaces your television's crappy built-in speakers for audio that'll knock you off your feet. Utilizing Dolby and DTS technology, the Polk Audio Command is capable of kicking out really great sound. There are two 3-inch drivers and two 1-inch tweeters in the main soundbar, with the wireless subwoofer offering a punchy 6.5-inch driver at 100 watts. Everything from movies to music is blasted with a noticeable thump thanks to the standalone subwoofer, giving you better bass than you'll find with the more expensive Sonos Beam.

Looking at the sound bar, you've likely noticed by now the Echo Dot-like circle in the middle of it. This brings us to the Command's second function, and that's as an Alexa speaker. Just like you would with any Amazon Echo, you can talk to Alexa via the Polk Audio Command by saying "Alexa" at any time. Want to see what the weather is going to be like for the day? Ask Alexa. Have a smart thermostat and need to crank the heat up? Alexa can do that, too. Not sure how tall the Empire State Building is? Alexa knows. Whether you already have other Alexa-powered speakers or this is your first one, having Alexa built into the Polk Audio Command is a welcome touch.

Lastly, the Polk Audio Command has two HDMI inputs that are compatible with streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, giving you easy access to all of your favorite content and freeing up a port on your TV set itself. Plus, the sound bar has built-in support for audio services like Amazon Music, Pandora, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.

Check out our in-depth Polk Audio Command review for everything you need to. know about it. Just be sure to place your order while it's still on sale if you decide to pull the trigger.