Pokémon Unite is officially out for the Nintendo Switch now. While it won't be releasing for Android devices until later this year in September 2021, fans can already begin to look ahead to figure out which potential Pokémon they'll want to use in what promises to be one of the best Android games out. For those unaware, Pokémon Unite pits teams of five trainers against each other, each armed with just a single Pokémon. Pokémon can evolve, hold items to improve their standing, and even learn new moves during battle. Here are all of the Pokémon Unite playable Pokémon characters so far.

Pokémon Unite playable characters

Only 21 Pokémon are currently available in the game, each broken up by one of five types — Attacker, All-Rounder, Defender, Speedster, and Supporter. More Pokémon are set to arrive in the future, but these all will definitely be available when the game launches on Android devices in September. As is the case with many other multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games, a Pokémon Unite tier list also exists, giving you the chance to see which Pokémon is the best.

Gardevoir (Attacker) Roles and Battle Type Systems Pokémon Unite is different from normal Pokémon games in that the battle system focuses on which Battle Type your Pokémon is rather than what elemental or attacks they know. During each match in Pokémon Unite, your Pokémon will grow as you fight with them, leading to temporary evolutions that can help take down your enemies. In Pokémon Unite, there are five Battle Types: Attacker : Pokémon with low Endurance that excel at dealing heavy ranged damage to opponents. Pikachu Greninja Venausaur Alolan Ninetales Cramorant Cinderace Gardevoir

Speedster : Pokémon that have high Mobility and Offense and excel at making quick attacks and scoring points. Zeraora Talonflame Absol Gengar

All-Rounder : Pokémon that have balanced Offense and Endurance, and are highly tencious fighters. Charizard Lucario Machamp Garchomp

Defender : Pokémon that have higher Endurance and excel at protecting their allies and stopping opponents. Snorlax Crustle Slowbrow

Supporter : Pokémon that provide team support by inflicting status conditions on opponents and healing allies in a fight. Eldegoss Mr. Mime Wigglytuff

Are more Pokémon coming soon?

Currently, only 21 Pokémon are available to play with in Pokémon Unite, but more are planned to be added in the future. For now, only Blastoise — a defender type — is planned for future release. Pokémon licenses

In order to use a Pokémon in matches of Pokémon Unite, you'll need to have a license to use it. These Pokémon licenses can be purchased in-game by either spending Aeos Coins or Aeos Gems. Aeos Coins are earned by simply playing the game, with Gems able to be purchased with real-world money to fast track the ability to play with certain Pokémon. The prices for each Pokémon licenses are as follows:

Pokémon Aeos Coins Aeos Gems Absol 10,000 575 Alolan Ninetales 8,000 460 Charizard 6,000 345 Cinderace 8,000 460 Cramorant 8,000 460 Crustle 8,000 460 Eldegoss 6,000 345 Garchomp 10,000 575 Gardevoir 8,000 460 Gengar 10,000 575 Greninja 10,000 575 Lucario 10,000 575 Machamp 8,000 460 Mr. Mime 8,000 460 Pikachu 6,000 345 Slowbro 6,000 345 Snorlax 6,000 345 Talonflame 6,000 345 Venasaur 8,000 460 Wigglytuff 8,000 460

Are any Pokémon free?

While Pokémon licenses are available to buy, not every Pokémon in Pokémon Unite requires you to spend currency. Currently, 12 Pokémon can be acquired for free, with five of them being the starters you get when you first play the game. It's important to note, though, that some Pokémon are only available during limited-time events, so make sure you grab them when you can before they're no longer available for free.

Pokémon How to get it Zeraora Play Pokémon Unite before Aug. 31 and make sure to claim Zeraora. Unclear if it'll be available for Android players once available. Slowbro Awarded after reaching Trainer Level 2. You have to claim it to add it to your roster. Venasaur Awarded after reaching Trainer Level 5. You have to claim it to add it to your roster. Alolan Ninetales Log in to Pokémon Unite on two different days. Rewarded as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gifts. It won't join your roster until you claim it. Cinderace Log in to Pokémon Unite on eight different days. Rewarded as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gifts. You must remember to claim Cinderace in order to use it. Greninja Rewarded on the 14th day of logging in to Pokémon Unite. Rewarded as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gifts. Make sure to claim Greninja after you unlock it. Crustle Part of the Beginner Challenge awarded after completing all 7 Day Missions. Crustle won't join your team until you claim it. Eldegoss Can be chosen as a Starter. Snorlax Can be chosen as a Starter. Pikachu Can be chosen as a Starter. Charizard Can be chosen as a Starter. Talonflame Can be chosen as a Starter.

Grab them all While not every Pokémon is available for free, a ton of them still are, so if you're diving into Pokémon Unite for the first time during its launch window, make sure to grab as many free Pokémon as you can. Zeraora is able to be claimed until Aug. 31, 2021, so you still have some time to go out and grab that one. Remember, you must head into the game's menu and claim any and all Pokémon you unlock in order to keep them, so don't forget.