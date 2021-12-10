A new take on a long-established formula, Pokémon Unite pits teams of 5 trainers against each other, each armed with just a single Pokémon. Pokémon can evolve, hold items to improve their standing, and even learn new moves during battle, but some Pokémon have natural advantages over others — which is why we're heartlessly ranking them here. But let the record show that if my editor let me, this would be a tier list based on how huggable these cuties are.
Tragically for me, we're instead ranking them based on how well they perform overall, along with how they perform in their respective categories of All-Rounder, Attacker, Defender, Speedster, and Supporter.
Only a fraction of all (extremely huggable) existing Pokémon are currently represented in Unite — there are just 28, including a limited-time Zeraora. That may be good news for early adopters, though, as a more concise roster makes it easier to choose your adorable contenders and learn the basics. Pokémon Unite is currently out for Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. Start planning now with our ranking of these 28 Pokémon.
All Pokémon
Here's your quickest look at how all available Pokémon stack up against each other, regardless of type or rarity.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Absol, Pikachu, Talonflame, Blastoise, Sylveon
|A
|Alolan Ninetales, Cinderace, Garchomp, Gengar, Zeraora, Blissey, Mamoswine, Greedent, Decidueye, Tsareena
|B
|Charizard, Eldegoss, Lucario, Mr. Mime, Slowbrow, Snorlax, Venasaur, Gardevoir, Wigglytuff
|C
|Cramorant, Crustle, Greninja, Machamp
All-Rounders
Every team needs a few players who can flex their muscles and roll with the punches in equal turn. These All-Rounders are great picks for balanced offensive and defensive capabilities.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Garchomp, Tsareena
|A
|Charizard, Lucario
|B
|Machamp
|C
|—
Attackers
As the name implies, Attackers are great at doling out damage, but they have low endurance and can't take hits as well as other classes.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Pikachu, Sylveon
|A
|Alolan Ninteales, Cinderace, Gardevior, Decidueye
|B
|Venasaur
|C
|Cramorant, Greninja
Defenders
Unfortunately, as is often the case with the tank class, there are precious few Defenders. Don't count these Pokémon out, though! They play a crucial role in protecting weaker teammates and your goal zones.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Blastoise, Snorlax
|A
|Mamoswine, Greedent
|B
|Slowbro, Crustle
|C
|—
Speedsters
Every team needs an Abby Wambach — the top scorer on the field. That's where Speedsters come in with their heightened mobility and offense for a killer one-two punch that will leave your opponents in the dust.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Talonflame, Zeraora
|A
|Absol
|B
|Gengar (S++ huggability)
|C
|—
Supporters
The best of both worlds, Support Pokémon can inflict status ailments and heal your team. These sweethearts are sure to leave your teammates kissing your feet with gratitude!
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Eldegoss, Blissey
|A
|—
|B
|Mr. Mime, Wigglytuff
|C
|—
Heart of the cards
Winning isn't everything, and if it means you get more enjoyment out of Unite by playing your favorite Pokémon, put 'em in there, coach! No matter how they rank, I know that Venusaur and Gengar will be in my own constant rotation as my go-to guys. And regardless of how they've ranked here, each Pokémon's move-set and strategies appeal to your playstyle more, so experiment and see what works for you!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tinder's new Music Mode uses Spotify to help find your soulmate
Tinder launches a new Music Mode that puts a profile's Spotify "Anthem" front and center in order to help users find matches quicker.
Blaston Arctic Blast update adds AR passthrough, and it's the future of VR
With today's update, popular arena shooter/exercise game Blaston added new seasonal content, a tournament mode, weapons, and cosmetics. But the coolest new addition is AR passthrough, which naturally converts your real-world surroundings into the virtual environment.
Motorola Edge X30 is here with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 60MP selfie camera
The new Motorola Edge X30 is the first phone to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
These are the best gaming accessories for almost any Android phone
Mobile gaming is getting more extensive and more competitive every day. We've rounded up the best gaming accessories so you can be the best at whatever game you choose to play.