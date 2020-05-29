What you need to know
- PlayStation has revealed a PS5 event called The Future of Gaming.
- This event will showcase PS5 games and gameplay.
- It's set to begin on June 4 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.
After credible rumors indicated a PlayStation 5 event was on the way, we finally have official confirmation. PlayStation has announced The Future of Gaming, a PS5 event on June 4 at 1:00 p.m. PDT that will bring over an hour of gameplay.
You can take a look at a quick teaser video for the event below.
In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan stated that "...we are thinking that it is time to give the PlayStation community something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5."
Ryan also reiterated that the PS5 was on schedule and would launch globally in Holiday 2020.
Developing...
