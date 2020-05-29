Ps5 Future Of GamingSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What you need to know

  • PlayStation has revealed a PS5 event called The Future of Gaming.
  • This event will showcase PS5 games and gameplay.
  • It's set to begin on June 4 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

After credible rumors indicated a PlayStation 5 event was on the way, we finally have official confirmation. PlayStation has announced The Future of Gaming, a PS5 event on June 4 at 1:00 p.m. PDT that will bring over an hour of gameplay.

You can take a look at a quick teaser video for the event below.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan stated that "...we are thinking that it is time to give the PlayStation community something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5."

Ryan also reiterated that the PS5 was on schedule and would launch globally in Holiday 2020.

Developing...

Load up

PlayStation Store Gift Card

Easy to stock up

PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations, which is perfect to start saving up for PlayStation 5 games.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

The Jiggle Physics Podcast is new, and it's all about games

Jiggle Physics Art

Every week, the Jiggle Physics podcast brings you the latest news and hot takes from around the games industry with familiar co-hosts and special guests. We cover PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and everything in between.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe on Spotify: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.