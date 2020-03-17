What you need to know
- Sony has been extremely quiet up to now on any details for the PS5.
- A livestream on March 18 will finally spill the beans.
- This news comes just a day after Microsoft fully revealed the Xbox Series X.
- The PS5 is expected to launch in the 2020 holiday season.
After what seems like an eternity, Sony has finally confirmed we're about to find out the first system details of the forthcoming PlayStation 5 (PS5).
Tomorrow at 4pm GMT, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny provides a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture and how it will shape the future of games.— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) March 17, 2020
Watch tomorrow on PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/ywSxFT2uDZ pic.twitter.com/zq5q544K7x
The details will be delivered by the lead architect, Mark Cerny, in a livestream on the PlayStation Blog at 4pm GMT, or Noon Eastern, tomorrow, March 18.
This is big.
It's particularly noteworthy given that just yesterday, Microsoft revealed essentially everything about the PS5's main competitor, the Xbox Series X, including the first gameplay demos from some first-party titles.
Sony is expected to drop the PS5 in the 2020 holiday season, the same sort of time as Microsoft launches the next Xbox, but as yet all we know for sure is what it's called and what the logo looks like.
But that's about to change, so set an alarm, keep your beverages close by, and let's get into it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
