Plantronics has begun making a name for themselves in the headphone arena over the past few years with its BackBeat family of headphones. Now, the company is releasing a new lineup of BackBeat wireless headphones including four different models all coming in at under $200.

First up, we have the new BackBeat FIT models including the BackBeat FIT 3150 and BackBeat FIT 3200. The BackBeat 3150 is the follow up to last year's 3100 series, and features Always Aware ear tips, which allow ambient noise in for runners looking to stay aware of their surroundings.

The BackBeat 3150 are also sweatproof with an IP57 waterproof rating and boast up to 24 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

The BackBeat 3200 are nearly identical to the 3150s with IP57 waterproofing, similar ear hook design, and 8 hours of listening time with 16 additional hours including the case. The big difference between the two is the BackBeat FIT 3200 feature noise-isolating ear tips, for those times when you just want to block out your surroundings and hear the music.

Both models are available starting today in black or blue and will set you back $150 a piece.