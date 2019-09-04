What you need to know Plantronics has released four new pairs of wireless headphones all for under $200.

The BackBeat FIT 3150, BackBeat FIT 3200, and BackBeat PRO 5100 are the three truly wireless models.

The BackBeat FIT 6100 is an over-the-ear fitness pair of headphones.

Plantronics has begun making a name for themselves in the headphone arena over the past few years with its BackBeat family of headphones. Now, the company is releasing a new lineup of BackBeat wireless headphones including four different models all coming in at under $200.

First up, we have the new BackBeat FIT models including the BackBeat FIT 3150 and BackBeat FIT 3200. The BackBeat 3150 is the follow up to last year's 3100 series, and features Always Aware ear tips, which allow ambient noise in for runners looking to stay aware of their surroundings. The BackBeat 3150 are also sweatproof with an IP57 waterproof rating and boast up to 24 hours of listening time with the included charging case. The BackBeat 3200 are nearly identical to the 3150s with IP57 waterproofing, similar ear hook design, and 8 hours of listening time with 16 additional hours including the case. The big difference between the two is the BackBeat FIT 3200 feature noise-isolating ear tips, for those times when you just want to block out your surroundings and hear the music. Both models are available starting today in black or blue and will set you back $150 a piece.

Ready for anything BackBeat FIT 3200 Truly wireless earbuds with waterproofing and sound-isolation. The BackBeat FIT 3200 are truly wireless earbuds that have been designed for people with an active lifestyle. They're waterproof, have a reliable ear hook design, and get up to 8 hours of use on one charge with 16 extra hours of battery with the charging case. We also love the noise-isolating ear tips. $150 at Amazon

BackBeat FIT 3150 ($150 at Plantronics) The 3150 are very similar to the 3200, but they skip out of the noise-isolating ear tips.

The next headphones to join the truly wireless lineup from Plantronics come from the BackBeat PRO family. The BackBeat PRO 5100 earbuds are the lightest and smallest trulu wireless headphones Plantronics has to offer, and some of the best-looking. They come complete with four noise-canceling mics and WindSmart technology to tune out background noise during calls. The BackBeat PRO 5100 also feature IPX54 splashproof resistance, and provide 6.5 hours of listening time with an additional 13 hours with the charging case. They are available starting today for $170.

Premium buds BackBeat PRO 5100 Lots of features in a compact package. Despite the small size, the BackBeat PRO 5100 manage to offer a ton of features. You're getting noise-canceling mics, splash resistance, 6.5 hours of continuous listening time, and impressive sound quality. They're also the lightest and smallest truly wireless buds in Plantronics' lineup. $170 at Amazon

Last but not least, we have a pair of over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones from Plantronics, named the BackBeat FIT 6100. These are made for the fitness enthusiast that prefers over-the-ear style and comfort, and come with an IPX5 water-resistance rating. The BackBeat FIT 6100 also include touch controls on the side along with an adjustable sport-fit headband. When it comes to music, they feature large 40mm angled drivers and also an Awareness mode for when you need to hear your surroundings. The BackBeat FIT 6100 are available starting today for a price of $180.

Over-the-ear BackBeat FIT 6100 Over-the-ear headphones you can take to the gym. With the BackBeat FIT 6100, you're getting a pair of over-the-ear style headphones that will fit right in at the gym. The headband is fully adjustable, IPX5 water resistance is great to see, and there are touch controls on the side. Plantronics is promising big sound and long battery life, too. $180 at Plantronics