What you need to know
- The Pixelbook is now "out of stock" on the Google Store in the U.S.
- It was launched at the Made by Google hardware event in October 2017.
- Even though Google hasn't confirmed it officially yet, it appears the Pixelbook has been discontinued.
At the Made by Google event in October 2017, the search giant unveiled its very first Pixel-branded laptop, the Pixelbook. Nearly three years later, it looks like Google may have discontinued the Chrome OS laptop. As spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, all configurations of the Pixelbook are now listed as "out of stock" on the Google Store in the U.S.
While the highest-end configuration of the Pixelbook is still available on the Canadian Google Store, the hybrid laptop is listed as "no longer available" in the UK. Even though Google isn't ready to confirm that the Pixelbook has been discontinued, it told Engadget that the device was "out of stock" and pointed buyers to look at the newer Pixelbook Go, which is also the best Chromebook it currently offers.
Since the Pixelbook is now three years old, this isn't exactly a shocker. That said, the Pixelbook was the only Chromebook from Google with a two-in-one design. Although Google is holding a hardware event on September 30, it doesn't look like a successor to the Pixelbook will be launched at the event. The event will mainly be focused on the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and the new Android TV dongle.
Pixelbook Go
The Pixelbook Go may not have the 2-in-1 design of the Pixelbook, but it does offer fantastic battery life, excellent performance, and a premium build. It also has a great keyboard and loud dual speakers.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
