Pixel Stand may be a huge upgrade over its predecessor for the same price

Google is just over a week away from unveiling the Pixel 6 series alongside the supposed next iteration of its wireless charging stand. A few Pixel 6 renders that recently leaked offered a first look at the new Pixel Stand, but its full specs have now surfaced online.

The latest information is courtesy of M. Brandon Lee, who shared two images that leave almost nothing to the imagination about what the second-generation Pixel Stand has in store.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) will come in at $79, can charge at 23W, has two charge points, two colors & has a fan.



Of course, it includes a lot of those great features you get when you put a Google Pixel phone on a Pixel stand to make it like a smart display#pixel6 #teampixel pic.twitter.com/M1kJIemB2f — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 10, 2021

Perhaps, the biggest upgrade to the charging pad is the 23W charging speed, which corroborates previous rumors. It may not be the fastest wireless charging speed available in the market, but it marks a major improvement over the first iteration from 2018.

Like some of the best wireless chargers, the next Pixel Stand may include an active cooling fan as opposed to the older model's passive one. The obvious advantage is faster charging speeds. The leak also reveals two charging coils, one for the phone and the other for a compatible Qi-certified wearable with 15W. It can also charge the Pixel Buds with up to 3W of power.