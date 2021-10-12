Pixel Stand may be a huge upgrade over its predecessor for the same price

What you need to know
- A fresh leak has spilled the beans on the specs of the second-generation Pixel Stand.
- Google's follow-up to its first charging pad is said to be capable of charging the Pixel 6 at up to 23W.
- The wireless charging pad may retail at the same price as its predecessor.
Google is just over a week away from unveiling the Pixel 6 series alongside the supposed next iteration of its wireless charging stand. A few Pixel 6 renders that recently leaked offered a first look at the new Pixel Stand, but its full specs have now surfaced online.
The latest information is courtesy of M. Brandon Lee, who shared two images that leave almost nothing to the imagination about what the second-generation Pixel Stand has in store.
Perhaps, the biggest upgrade to the charging pad is the 23W charging speed, which corroborates previous rumors. It may not be the fastest wireless charging speed available in the market, but it marks a major improvement over the first iteration from 2018.
Like some of the best wireless chargers, the next Pixel Stand may include an active cooling fan as opposed to the older model's passive one. The obvious advantage is faster charging speeds. The leak also reveals two charging coils, one for the phone and the other for a compatible Qi-certified wearable with 15W. It can also charge the Pixel Buds with up to 3W of power.
The body of the stand is being redesigned, and it appears to be bulkier than the first iteration due to the presence of dual coils. It's made of TPU and polycarbonate, with approximately 39 percent recycled material, according to the leak.
It will reportedly be available in two colorways: Rock Candy and Fog. In terms of functionality, the second-generation Pixel Stand retains the smart display experience of its predecessor, including support for Google Assistant visual spotlight, Photo Frame, Sunrise Alarm, bedtime experience, and more.
While those features are already present on the first-generation model, the upcoming accessory is said to support Google Meet calls. The best part is that Google will almost certainly keep its price at $79.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has opened the door to satisfying tech fans desires
Smartphone fans have loved the idea of unique devices, but in the past, those phones were filled with compromises. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has few and it is finally giving us the future — right now.
Review: The Galaxy S21 is still a killer value after all this time
The Galaxy S21 delivers the flagship Samsung experience in a reasonably small and affordable package. It's a generally great phone for the majority of users, but its lower price point comes with a few compromises. Even months later, it continues to be a solid deal — if you know where to look.
Virtual reality presents a number of challenges for disabled players
Facebook, Valve, and Sony see a future in VR. As things stand right now, however, disabled players don't feel they are a part of that grand vision.
Best Google Pixel 5a cases 2021
If you treat it right, your shiny new Google Pixel 5a will be with you for years to come, but proper care starts with a proper case. These are the best Pixel 5a cases you can buy right now, from heavy-duty to clear, from fabric to folios.