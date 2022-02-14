Google's rumored 'Pixel Notepad' foldable tipped for late 2022 launch

What you need to know
- Google is reportedly preparing to start panel production on the Pixel foldable in Q3 2022.
- The company may launch the device in Q4 of this year, likely following Samsung's next foldables.
- Google was previously rumored to launch the foldable in late 2021 or early 2022.
While Google was once said to have put its rumored Pixel foldable plans on hold, it seems things are back on track for a launch in late 2022.
Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DCSS), tweeted on Monday that Google is set to start panel production on the Pixel foldable in Q3 of 2022, which could be anywhere between July and September. Based on that, he expects the launch to happen in Q4, likely October.
Despite leaker Jon Prosser maintaining that the rumored device was never canceled to begin with, Young states that Google canceled its original order for the device. He previously noted that Google was rethinking its approach for its foldable device, as it didn't believe it would be competitive enough to compete with the best foldable phones from Samsung.
Regardless of whether or not the device was actually canceled (both Young and Prosser have had pretty good track records), analysts agreed that Samsung set a high bar and that it would be difficult for Google to compete. That said, subsequent rumors point to a device that's not only smaller than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 but one that's also cheaper, which could give Google a leg up.
With the phone expected to arrive in Q4 of this year, that would fall in line with 9to5Google's expected timeline for the international launch, while our own sources pointed to a 2023 release. Either way, this would put it a full year behind its original expected release.
A Q4 release may also put it just behind Samsung's next major foldable launch, which we expect might occur around August if last year's launch is anything to go by. That said, Samsung is not likely to rest on its laurels with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, so Google may have an uphill battle ahead of it either way.
