While we don't expect to see Google's rumored Pixel foldable for a while, there have been rumors that it will be much more affordable than Samsung's best foldable phone when it launches. Now, we may have an idea of just how much it will cost if and when it launches.

9to5Google reports that Google is reportedly targeting a price that will undercut the Galaxy Z Fold 3 by several hundred dollars. At the present time, it's being said that Google is looking at a $1400 price tag for its "Pixel Notepad."

While that could change as time goes on, it might explain why the rumored device is taking longer than expected to come to market. It was reported at one point that work on the Pixel foldable was being put on hold while Google reworked the design. Part of that could be that Google is trying to bring the cost down as much as possible to make it compete better with Samsung.

Previous rumors have indicated that the Pixel foldable would be equipped with older camera modules from Google's previous Pixel smartphones, which could be one area where the company is cutting costs. Beyond that, it's unclear what other compromises Google is making to reach its reported target price.

That said, the Pixel foldable may not skimp on other specs. Google's Tensor chipset will reportedly power it, and previous rumors have pointed to a Samsung-made 120Hz OLED for the internal display.

9to5Google seems to expect the "Pixel Notepad" foldable to launch internationally by the end of 2022, although we once heard we would get it by the end of 2021, so take it with a grain of salt for now. Of course, by that time, Samsung will have launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which could see a lower launch price amid Samsung's crusade to bring down the price and make foldables more mainstream.