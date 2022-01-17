Despite earlier rumors claiming that Google had ditched its Pixel Fold plans, there are strong indications that it is ready to dabble in the foldable space. The most recent Android 12L beta build contained hints about how Google's foldable would look, giving us some OPPO Find N vibes. A new report sheds light on its name and price point.

According to 9to5Google, the search giant's foldable phone will be called the "Pixel Notepad" rather than the Pixel Fold, which has been rumored to be canceled. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young revealed late last year that Google abandoned its plan for a 2022 foldable device announcement due to a lack of confidence that the device would be a compelling challenger to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Pixel Notepad moniker is said to be a working brand name for the phone. However, prior to coming up with that name, Google reportedly considered calling the device "Logbook."

When it comes to pricing, 9to5Google claims the device will be available at a lower price than some of the best foldable phones already available in the market, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This means the Notepad will come in at less than $1,799.

Given the high cost of manufacturing these devices, it's unclear how Google intends to pull off a relatively cheaper foldable handset. It's one of the major challenges confronting OEMs like TCL, which recently put its foldable phone project on hold until prices could be reduced.

It may also take some time for Google to bring a foldable phone to market. A source familiar with Google's plans previously told Android Central that the project would be released in 2023.

With companies like OPPO, Xiaomi, Huawei and Motorola taking their fight to Samsung in the foldable segment, it makes sense for Google to join the fray.