News of the rumored Google Pixel foldable may have temporarily died down, but new tidbits about the foldable have seemingly emerged thanks to the latest Android 12L beta build.

After digging into the code for Android 12L Beta 2, 9to5Google discovered references to the device, codenamed "Pipit." The references show up alongside animations depicting how to insert a SIM card into a foldable smartphone.

The first animation shows a foldable in a closed state. The device appears to feature a wider aspect ratio than the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with what's clearly a hinge on the left side.