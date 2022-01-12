What you need to know
- Android 12L Beta 2 may include additional hints about the Pixel Foldable.
- Animations in the build reveal animations of a nondescript foldable smartphone.
- The Pixel Foldable may feature a more tablet-like aspect ratio than the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
News of the rumored Google Pixel foldable may have temporarily died down, but new tidbits about the foldable have seemingly emerged thanks to the latest Android 12L beta build.
After digging into the code for Android 12L Beta 2, 9to5Google discovered references to the device, codenamed "Pipit." The references show up alongside animations depicting how to insert a SIM card into a foldable smartphone.
The first animation shows a foldable in a closed state. The device appears to feature a wider aspect ratio than the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with what's clearly a hinge on the left side.
The following image shows a similar animation, although with the device open this time. The foldable appears to feature a wider silhouette when opened, distinct from the taller Z Fold 3. 9to5Google compares the design to the recently announced OPPO Find N, which our Nick Sutrich commends for not needing you to rotate the device for the best fullscreen video experience.
9to5Google also notes how the animations are visually similar to the SIM animations when setting up a new Pixel smartphone, which could give some credence to the image depicting a planned foldable. That said, it's also possible that it's just a generic placeholder for a foldable Android smartphone.
Last we heard, Google had put its foldable plans on hold, possibly to rework the design while monitoring the foldable market which is currently dominated by Samsung. However, as development on Android 12L continues, we may come to learn more about the rumored device. After all, a Pixel foldable is the target product for Android 12L, along with the best foldable phones and tablets.
