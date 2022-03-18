The Pixel 6 March update could be right around the corner

What you need to know

Google previously delayed the March 2022 update for the Pixel 6 series while other Pixel phones received it on time.

Canadian carrier Fido says the update is coming for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones on March 21.

This update includes the usual crop of bug fixes along with new Android 12L features, as well as the March 2022 feature drop.

Pixel 6 owners who have been patiently (or not) waiting for the March 2022 update are about to see their patience rewarded. That's because, according to Canadian carrier Fido, that update is finally coming to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on March 21. Given that this is a carrier rollout of the update, it's possible that unlocked Pixel 6 units and Pixel 6's on other carrier networks might receive it a day or two earlier or later.

Fido just shared its update schedule for Android 12 (reported via Android Police), which includes mention of the March update. That March update includes a bevy of updates and fixes, including new Android 12L features and a host of other notable additions.

To date, the Pixel 6 has faced delays of several of its monthly updates since the phone's launch. Google had pulled the December update due to connectivity issues with some carrier networks, while the February patch introduced some odd Wi-Fi connectivity issues for some users.

Google pushed out the Snapchat Night Sight update for the Pixel 6 earlier this week — that feature was included in the March 2022 update for other Pixel phones and is also available on the Galaxy S22 series — but looks to have kept the other major updates lumped together with this big upcoming patch.

Despite being one of the best Android phones, the Pixel 6 family has faced a tumultuous launch that's been peppered with bugs and other problems. Some have cited that these bugs are due to the fact that the Pixel 6 is the first phone that uses Google's own Tensor processor inside and that Android development has been prioritized for Qualcomm chipsets since those make up the lion's share of the market. Either way, we hope to see a less rocky future for Pixel 6 updates.