There's been no shortage of Pixel 6 leaks lately, and this latest one from XDA-Developers is the first time we're finally getting a look at the Pixel 6's software. XDA was able to get ahold of an early release of the Pixel 6 camera software from an insider source and, of course, tore apart the code looking for as many new features as possible.

Among the treasure trove they discovered is a feature called Magic Eraser, which was teased by Google all the way back in May 2017 at that year's Google I/O. At that event, they showed off an "upcoming" feature that would erase any unwanted objects in an image — the example used was a fence that got in the way of someone taking a picture of their son at a baseball game — all with the magic of AI.

Google researchers published a paper last year with that exact scenario, showing that work had resumed on the project. The AI-processing powerhouse Google Tensor chip that powers the Pixel 6 looks to be the main reason we're finally going to see this long-awaited feature and seems to prove why this will rank among the best Android phones you can buy this year.

Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro sport a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, the latter of which will be used in a new Face deblur feature. That feature works by taking photos from both the main and ultra-wide lens, then combining the image data into one image that features crisp faces and beautifully blurred bokeh background effects.

Similarly, the Frequent Faces feature looks to be graduating to version 2.0, which should help the camera better focus in on faces that you regularly take photos of (rather than someone just walking by). If movement happens in your photos — which it often does when kids or pets are involved — the Top Shot feature is designed to save the day.

Ever since that feature debuted with the Pixel 3, however, choosing a "better shot" often meant getting a downgrade in resolution — between 1 and 3MP — but the upgraded feature could mean higher resolution shots.

Google is also working on better skin tone mapping — particularly when it comes to folks with darker skin tones — and it looks like the auto tone mapping and contrast algorithms have seen an improvement in Google's latest software on the Pixel 6. Additionally, manual white balance should help resolve any scenarios where the correct white balance wasn't chosen automatically.