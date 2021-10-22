When Google said it was getting serious about its hardware ambitions with the Pixel 6 series, I was excited. Google has been very conservative when it comes to the global availability of its devices, and I was looking forward to that changing with the Pixel 6. However, that isn't the case; the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are limited to a dozen countries around the world, meaning a majority of customers looking to get their hands on Google's hardware are left out.

That's a real letdown, because from a hardware point of view, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are among the best devices that Google has introduced to date. They feature gorgeous designs, custom silicon made in collaboration with Samsung, and cameras that can take on the best Android phones. Best of all, the Pixel 6 at $599 and Pixel 6 Pro at $899 significantly undercut their immediate rivals. If Google were really serious about hardware, this would have been the ideal time to make a global push and launch the Pixel 6 series in most international markets.

Google is the only phone manufacturer that doesn't sell its devices in most global markets.

Of course, this isn't new. I wrote a similar post last year when Google shared details on Pixel 5 availability, with that phone sold in just nine countries. The Pixel 6 series is also debuting in the same nine markets: U.S., UK, Canada, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, Germany, France, and Ireland. It will make its way to Spain, Italy, and Singapore in early 2022.

The Pixel 2 series was also limited globally, launching in just nine countries. The Pixel 3 fared slightly better by debuting in 13 countries, but the Pixel 4 was also limited to nine markets. The Pixel 4a launched in 13 countries, and the Pixel 5 was sold in nine markets. By contrast, Samsung sells its phones in 130 countries around the world.

While Google has been making phones for five years now, it just doesn't have the scale to go up against the likes of Samsung, notes Navkendar Singh, Research Director at IDC India. "Google is yet to reach the scale (production/volumes, reach and marketing) of its competition, namely Apple and Samsung in the smartphone hardware space. So, while the other two are able to generate massive volumes with every new launch in dozens of markets simultaneously, Google finds it tough to manage supplies (more so now) and generate volumes while competing with such strong incumbents."