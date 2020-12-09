Among the additions in week's December 2020 feature drop for Google Pixel phones is Adaptive Charging, a smarter way to handle charging that should hopefully lessen the wear on Pixels' batteries over time. It follows similar features by Android manufacturers like OnePlus and ASUS, who've looked to lessen the impact of fast charging on long term battery life.

First, a quick refresher on lithium-ion batteries. Because of the chemistry of these batteries, you ideally want to minimize the amount of time it spends with either very high or very low charge levels, both of which stresses the battery. Much like in humans, increased stress over time causes premature aging in batteries.

The truth about this —and all kinds of battery degradation really — is you'll only really see the difference this makes over years of use. But hopefully you're planning to keep a new phone for a couple of years, so you'll want to make the most of your battery.

The more time your battery spends at 0-20% or 80-100%, the more it ages.

That's not to say that having a phone battery at 100% some of the time is bad. Your battery is there to be used, after all, but if you're constantly charging it from 80 up to 100%, it's going to age faster than it otherwise would, because of the strain this puts on the internals of the cell. (Ever wonder why your new phone is never fully charged out of the box? This is why.)

The aim of smart charging software like Adaptive Charging is to minimize the amount of time your battery spends in this critical 80-100% range. All phones tend to charge more slowly for the final 10-20% of a charge cycle, but Adaptive Charging is different. It uses your alarm time, as set in the Google Clock app to figure out when you're going to need your phone at 100%, and adjusts charge speed accordingly.