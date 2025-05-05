Android's leaked battery status indicator bears a striking resemblance to iOS

What you need to know

Google is planning an overhaul of Android's user-interface design with Material 3 Expressive.

We have an early look at how Android's battery status indicator will change to become more like iOS as part of the future update.

The company will officially share more about the upcoming changes at Google I/O 2025.

Google confirmed it will reveal a "next-level" user-interface and user-experience design at Google I/O 2025, called Material 3 Expressive. Ahead of that expected launch, numerous leaks and APK teardowns are revealing key elements of Material 3 Expressive. Mystic Leaks on Telegram recently shared a preview of the redesigned Clock app, and it is now giving us a look at Android's new battery status indicator (via Android Police).

For the most part, Android's new battery status indicator is a horizontal battery icon with black numerical text showing the current percentage. However, it'll change based on the charge state. The colors pop more than the existing battery indicator, filling up the portion of the battery icon that's remaining in charge.

You'll see a green icon when your phone is charging, a yellow icon when battery saver is active, and a red icon when your phone has low power. A lightning bolt will appear beside the status indicator when an Android device is charging, and a plus sign indicates battery saver is turned on.

You can see the various iterations of the new Android battery status indicator in the screenshots below, as revealed by Mystic Leaks:

(Image credit: Mystic Leaks / Telegram)

If it wasn't obvious already, Android's upcoming battery status indicator seems to take more than a few cues from iOS. The horizontal, color-coded battery icons with bolded percentage information have been a staple of Apple's mobile operating system for some time now. Based on the screenshots above, Google's variant appears to feature larger, bolder text.

It features black percentage text within the icon, whereas Apple's icon shifts between white and black text based on the current background. If you're using a dark background on iOS, you'll see a white battery icon and black text, and vice versa. It's currently unclear whether Android's new battery status indicator will work the same way.

We don't know when Google's planned Material 3 Expressive design changes will roll out. The company has a session regarding the changes set for Google I/O 2025, so it's expected we'll learn more there, or at The Android Show beforehand.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Google I/O 2025, and how much you should care.