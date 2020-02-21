What you need to know
- The Google Pixel 4's new Assistant is now making its way to G Suite users.
- Google's support page, however, still claims the new Assistant is incompatible with G Suite accounts.
- It is also not widely available yet, so it may take a few weeks before all G Suite users can start using the new Assistant.
Last month, Google finally removed the limitation that forced Pixel 4 users to use the new gestural navigation system to access the new Assistant. As reported by the folks at Android Police, Google is now removing another silly limitation. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users with a G Suite account on their device can finally use the new Assistant.
While some Pixel 4 users have started seeing the new Assistant UI on their phones, Google's support page still says that the new Assistant isn't compatible with a work or school account. Support for G Suite accounts will likely be rolled out more widely in the coming weeks.
The new Assistant on the Pixel 4 can perform tasks up to 10x faster and lets you easily control several popular apps on your phone with just your voice. It also boasts support for continued conversations and a much less intrusive UI. While it was initially available only in the United States and limited to U.S. English, the new Assistant recently gained support for Japanese. Aside from the United States, the new Assistant is currently available in Canada, Ireland, Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.
